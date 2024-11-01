Election destress | What the Tech?

Studies show the election is causing stress for many people and social media makes that worse. Here's how to de-stress.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — A new survey shows 60% of Americans say the upcoming election is causing noticeable changes in their mental health.

Months of campaigning, bickering and mudslinging takes a toll. If this is more than you can handle, or more than you want to deal with, there are some things you can do with your tech to make it through Election Day.

Snooze your friends for a few weeks or unfollow them. You’ll still be friends with them but their posts won’t show up in your news feed.

Turn off notifications for social media platforms, like X and Facebook. You can always turn it back on after Election Day.

Did you know if you leave an angry reaction on a Facebook post you’re more likely to see more posts that make you angry? It’s part of Facebook’s engagement algorithm.

If it’s stressing you out, just pause checking your news feeds until the election is over.

Psychologists say social media is worse if you’re not having enough face-to-face conversations with friends. People tend to be less confrontational in the real world, so take your friends for coffee.

If you just cannot look away from election coverage, download a relaxation app. The apps Calm, Happier, and Mindfulness have short meditation practices you can do for about a minute or so.

There’s also coloring book apps, like April Coloring, that can help you zone out and relax.

It’s been proven time and again in studies that social media is bad for our mental health. If that’s you, it’s a good idea to take a break. It might make Thanksgiving with the family a little easier too.

