Endel | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — We’ve all had trouble falling asleep or focusing on something important and apps can help but which one? Maybe the Endel app.

Endel uses artificial intelligence to program sounds based on your personal circadian rhythm. How your body and mind react to light and darkness, temperature and humidity. Sounds tailored to your heartbeat, but how?

The app gains insight into your rhythm from the Apple Health and Google Fit apps and weather from the weather app. Your custom sound will be different depending on whether it’s raining or not. If you have a smartwatch, it gets even more information such as breathing rate and heartbeat.

If you’ve used sleep apps before, you know they can get repetitive. Endel plays something different every night.

In addition to apps for iphone and android devices, Endel has a channel on Twitch called ‘insomnia’ that plays relaxing sounds over a black screen with twinkling stars. There’s also an Endel skill for Alexa devices.

It’ll also play sounds to help you focus during the day.

