Facebook facial recognition | What the Tech?

Facebook is making it easier for you to get back into your account, all by taking a selfie, if you let them have access.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Unlocking your Facebook account is a chore, and that is putting it nicely, but new facial recognition technology may make it easier.

Meta says it’s testing facial ID to help users reclaim their accounts. To prove you are the account owner, you can take a video selfie which Facebook will compare to the profile photo. If it matches, Meta will allow you to recover the account.

But it puts Facebook back in the Facial Recognition business. The technology it terminated three years ago. It allowed users to be tagged in photos without permission.

The program gave Facebook users serious concerns about their privacy. This time, Meta says it will use the video selfie to identify the account owner, but will then delete the encrypted image from its servers.

Meta says the facial recognition tool will work with both Facebook and Instagram users. Should you get locked out of an account, you should visit facebook.com/hacked or instagram.com/hacked.

If you’re not invited to use a video selfie, you can upload a government ID, like your driver’s license. If Facebook is convinced your account has been compromised, they’ll let you back in.

Keep in mind, with over 300,000 people getting locked out of Facebook every day. It may take a while to hear back. And you may not hear back at all. So keep visiting those sites and report that you’re locked out.

Then… cross your fingers.

