Facebook friends lists | What the Tech?

Sometimes it's hard to see posts from your friends, or maybe you see posts from people who may cause trouble on your feed. There is a way to filter that.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — The election season brings out the worst in people, especially when you start scrolling through Facebook but friends lists can help.

Posts and comments often devolve into arguments and even broke friendships.

It’s possible to share your truly feelings on Facebook without causing problems in real life. The secret is in Friends lists. Here’s how it works and why you may want to use them.

Create a list of like-minded friends. You do that by going to your friends. At the bottom there’s an option for “custom lists”.

Then create a list of friends who are always looking for an argument. I named mine, “Jerks” and “troublemakers”.

Now, add friends to those lists. I haven’t found a way to do this on the mobile app so you’ll need to use a computer. You can click your custom list and then the three dots in the upper right to add or remove.

You can also add friends when you see one of their posts or comments in the feed by clicking their profile, then where it says “friends”, tap “edit friends list” and add them to the list you just created.

This is not going to prevent you from seeing their posts. But, you can prevent them from seeing your posts they might want to hijack the comment section.

When you post something you only want some friends to see, change the privacy of the post by clicking or tapping here to make the posts visible to certain friends, or you can make the post visible to everyone except people on the easily offended or troublemakers list.

Facebook says it won’t notify them you’ve taken a break or put them on a list, it’s sort of like calling them a jerk under your breath.

