Facebook Live changes | What the Tech?

Facebook Live is a popular way to share moments and stories but older live videos may soon be deleted.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Families, churches, businesses, and governments use Facebook Live to share and archive events with people who can’t be there in-person.

Now, those videos will be deleted.

Facebook is sending these notifications to announce that older Facebook Live videos will eventually be deleted, preventing any replays or downloads. All future live videos will also be automatically removed after 30 days and deleted from their servers.

This is particularly important to churches who use Facebook Live to stream services, municipalities who stream meetings live and schools that live stream sporting events.

It’s a good reminder to periodically download anything you’ve uploaded to Facebook. The reason is, if your Facebook page is ever hacked or compromised, you won’t lose your photos, posts or friends. To download your Facebook data, go to settings. Then Privacy and “Accounts Center,” look for “Your Information and Permissions.” You can download everything or choose categories you want to save.

Use a computer as the file will be large. If you’ve never done this before, select “all-time” for the date range. Save it as a JSON file. This will make it possible to start a new Facebook account if your profile is ever hacked. You can start a new profile and upload everything you saved as a JSON file.

Download and save your Facebook content, especially if you do Facebook Live. You’ll need to remember to download any Facebook Live streams in the future.

