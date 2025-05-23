Finding lost phones | What the Tech?

Most people have lost their phone at some point and some have had theirs stolen, but how can you get it back? Jamey Tucker has a tip that most people don't know in today's What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Most people have lost their phone at some point and some have had theirs stolen, but how can you get it back?

Jamey Tucker has a tip that most people don’t know in today’s What the Tech?

Apple and Google offer easy ways for a friend to help you locate your missing phone. For iPhone users, as long as “Find My” is turned on, a friend can step in using the Find My app on their own device.

Even if you’ve never shared your location with them, they can scroll to the bottom of the app and tap “Help a Friend.” After signing in with your Apple ID, your phone’s last known location will pop up on their screen. From there, they can make it play a sound, or even mark it as lost if you think someone walked off with it.

Android users have a similar option by visiting google.com/android/find. Once you sign in with the Google account connected to your phone, a map will display its location. Even if it’s on silent, you can make it ring. You can also write a message for whoever finds it, asking them to call a different number to return it.

Just a heads-up: these tools only work if you’ve turned the feature on ahead of time. On iPhones, it’s in Settings under your name and “Find My.” On Android phones, check under Settings and Security.