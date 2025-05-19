Firefox Focus | What the Tech? App of the Day

If you're tired of being tracked online, it's probably the browser you use, but there's a mobile browser that takes a bold approach to privacy.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’re tired of being tracked online, it’s probably the browser you use, but there’s a mobile browser that takes a bold approach to privacy.

It’s called Firefox Focus, and it does one thing really well: it keeps your browsing private. Unlike Chrome, Safari, or even the standard Firefox app, Focus strips away trackers and most online ads the moment you open a page. That means no cookies following you from site to site, and no cluttered pages filled with pop-ups and banners.

The design is simple: just one tab. No distractions. No bookmarks. No saved history. You search, you browse, and when you’re done, tap the trash can icon to instantly wipe the session clean. No leftover data, no tracking trail.

As you use it, Firefox Focus keeps count of the trackers it blocks, and those numbers climb fast. In one short test, it stopped over 60 trackers in just a few minutes.

Pages load faster, especially on older devices, since there’s no background data being collected. This probably isn’t the browser you’ll use for everything, but when you want to do a quick search or visit a sensitive site without being followed, Firefox Focus is a smart tool to have. It’s fast, secure, and free.