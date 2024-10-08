Five Russian climbers die in a fall on the world’s seventh highest peak

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — Five Russian mountaineers who appeared to have slipped and fallen on the world’s seventh highest peak have been killed, an expedition organizer in Nepal said Tuesday.

The Russian climbers were climbing 8,167-meters (26,788-foot) high Mount Dhaulagiri during Nepal’s autumn climbing season.

These climbers had been reported missing since Sunday and a rescue helicopter spotted their bodies on Tuesday, said Pemba Jangbu Sherpa of the Kathmandu-based I AM Trekking and Expeditions.

It was still undecided if or when and how to bring the bodies down from the mountain, which would require extensive planning, manpower and equipment.

Among them, two of the climbers had actually reached the summit. The remaining had returned without reached the top. Radio contact was lost between them and the team members at the base camp since then.

The autumn climbing season, which is not as popular as the spring season, began last month. Mountains are less crowded and the permit fees are also lower.

Other details were not available.

