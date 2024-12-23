Flightradar24 | What the Tech? App of the Day

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Mysterious drones in the U.S. have pushed Flightradar24 to near the top of the smartphone app charts.

In fact, authorities are using the app to help investigate what’s flying above them. The app tracks all of the airplanes and flights all over the world in real time. Flightradar24 tracks flights using aircraft transponders, ground receivers, and satellites and places them on a worldwide map.

If you’ve never seen how many planes are in the air at one time, there are thousands of them.

Tapping or clicking on any plane shows detailed information. The type of plane, the year it came into service, and who owns it. Not just major airlines, but Flightradar24 tracks personal aircraft.

Authorities are using Flightradar24’s AR feature when responding to reports of drones or mysterious objects in the sky. They’ll aim their camera to the sky and, if it’s a plane, it’ll show up on the map. It shows the flight pattern, where it took off, and the destination. There’s a 3D version of each plane in the air.

It isn’t just an app but you can track flights for free at flightradar24.com. You’ll see ads and limited information with free basic version. A paid “silver” subscription offers more information and details for $13 a year. And it isn’t just airplanes, Flightradar24 will track Santa on his flight Christmas Eve, even with a basic subscription or going to the website.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.