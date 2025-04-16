Gadgets for a messy desk | What the Tech?

If you haven't tackled your desk during your spring-cleaning sessions yet, we know it can be a chore. But some gadgets can help you keep your workspace tidy.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you haven’t tackled your desk during your spring-cleaning sessions yet, we know it can be a chore. But some gadgets can help you keep your workspace tidy.

Folks can replace the wired keyboard and mouse by going wireless. These are very affordable now and reduce at least two wires that are always in the way.

You can’t eliminate all wires, but you can hide them. Wires for chargers, portable hard drives, and docking stations clip into these organizers to tuck them away when you’re not using them.

Wires under the desk can be organized too. Baskets can clamp onto the back of the desk, where you can stow away charging bricks and even an additional power strip.

Outlet covers hide plugs and include a mini-extension cable that can be mounted to trim work.

There’s no sense of keeping spare cables around. Storage boxes are made just for USB and lightning charging cables. If you use portable hard drives and flash drives, you may need more inputs on the computer. USB hubs can be mounted to the desk and, with just one cable, connect everything to the computer.

If you have enough Post-It notes to be a fire hazard. These erasable white boards are a possible solution. Or, mini notebooks from Rocketbook. Write it down and scan it with your phone. The Rocketbook app can automatically send it to Apple Notes, Google Drive, or email it to you. When you’re done, wipe the page clean with a damp rag.

These gadgets are all affordable and they do work. The challenge is keeping your workspace this way.