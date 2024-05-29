Gift ideas for Father’s Day | What the Tech?

Father's Day is quickly approaching. Here are some tech ideas for dad's big day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Father’s Day is just around the corner and if you’re looking for the perfect gift, we have some tech ideas for you.

Dads love to grill but there’s some pressure on dad to get things just right. Leave something over a flame you can go from medium rare to well done in just two minutes. Fortunately, there are some tech gadgets to give dad a helping hand.

Thermopen Pro

If dad doesn’t have a meat thermometer, now’s the time.

It is top of the line for a quick check of temps. I prefer one with an infrared reader to check temperatures on griddles and cast iron for a hot sear.

Meater 2 Plus

Dad has probably heard another dad bragging about the Meater smart thermometer.

This is a big upgrade. It withstands temperatures of a thousand degrees and has an improved Bluetooth range. Insert it in whatever he’s grilling, set how he wants it cooked, and the Meater 2 Plus sends updates to an app. How much longer until it reaches the right temp and when to pull it off the grill and let it rest?

Anker tablet stand

If he has an iPad, consider a desktop stand so it isn’t just lying on his desk.

The Anker tablet stand is more than just a place to hold an iPad, it’s a power hub. Connect it to a computer, and you can move files back and forth. There are two USB charging ports and slots for SD and Micro SD cards. And an HDMI connection to use the iPad as a second screen, or play movies.

The new Google Pixel tablet is a great choice for his desk: an 11-inch display, a faster chip, and a charging dock. The speakers are great for playing music and watching Google TV. He can also control smart home devices, send emails, browse the web, and play games.

With Google Assistant built in he can set reminders, and make appointments and send email hands-free. Look for deals on tech, gadgets always go on sale for Father’s Day so you have an array of gift ideas.

