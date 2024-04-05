Google AI vacation planning | What the Tech?

Google is launching a new way to plan a vacation – with AI. Jamey Tucker explains.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Planning a vacation just got a little easier with the help of AI, as Google introduced a new tool this week.

People have been using Chat GPT to create travel plans and itineraries but Google believes it can do it better. Now, to plan a vacation all you need to do is ask Google and its new generative AI tool.

Let’s plan a vacation in San Francisco, California.

We’ll add that we are interested in live music and wine and would like to include Napa Valley. After hitting ‘enter’, Google scans its resources and in a few seconds, gives us a daily itinerary.

It recommends Bix restaurant with live music. You can read reviews, see them on a map, visit the website, and see the menu.

AI recommends the first few days in San Francisco, and travel to these popular wineries in Napa. It includes driving directions and even some cool places to stop along the way. It also shows available flights and hotel recommendations where you can search for ‘deals’ and vacation rentals.

All in one search. If you’re happy with what Google’s AI assistant found you can share it with someone else by exporting it to Gmail and sending it off. They’ll get the itinerary in their inbox with clickable links. Or you can export the trip to a Google Doc to print or share.

Google’s Generative AI for things like this is still an experiment but it does a very good job of planning trips for what you want to do.

