Google cookies policy reversed | What the Tech?

Google is reversing its decision to stop collecting third-party cookies on its Chrome browser.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Google has reversed a policy decision that would’ve allowed certain types of cookies from following your every move on the internet.

Cookies are trackers placed on a your smartphone, tablet, or computer to identify your device and how it is used. First-party cookies are only from websites you visit. Third-party cookies are from websites you may not have visited. They can gather data on your location, web activity, products you’re interested in, and the device you use.

Firefox and Safari have blocked third-party cookies. Google said it would by the end of the year but now says it will continue to allow cookies, as they’ve reversed their policy.

Apple hopes to get people to switch to its Safari browser with a new creepy ad campaign illustrating how Chrome tracks what you’re doing online.

Companies are required by law to get your permission to allow third-party cookies. You’ve no doubt seen these popups. You can opt out but you’ll need to do that anytime you visit a new website.

Another option is to switch browsers. For iPhone and Mac users, Safari blocks third-party cookies.

Firefox is another option. This browser, that works on all phones and computers blocks third-party cookies by default and prevents websites from sharing your information with another website.

Internet users are creatures of habit and once we get comfortable with a platform it’s hard to make a switch. But if Privacy is important, Google’s decision to allow third-party cookies, or trackers, might make you want to browse differently.

