Google Gemini | What the Tech?

iPhone users usually ask Siri for help but how does Google's assistant, Gemini, compare if you have an Android device?

Android users have known this for years: Gemini outperforms Siri. Google has made it easier to give Siri the cold shoulder and summon Gemini with one tap on the screen.

If you’re unfamiliar with Gemini, it’s Google’s powerful generative AI platform. It excels at leveraging Google’s search capabilities.

That’s all good but until now, Gemini required more steps for iPhone users since Gemini isn’t voice-activated on iPhone. Now Google’s made it possible to access Gemini from a locked iPhone. To set this up, hold down the lock screen image, until you see customize. There, six Google Gemini widgets to choose from.

To use Gemini as a Siri type assistant, choose Open Mic. This one summons Gemini in a Talk Live screen.

“Would you like to talk about the history of vinyl or why people seem to love them now? Let’s just talk about why people love them now.”

You can have life-like conversations. Just like a real office assistant.

With Gemini in open mic, you can dictate emails, add things to your calendar, create itineraries and keep track of spending. Gemini also integrates with all Google Workplace tools.

“Search my Gmail inbox for receipts from Amazon.”

When activated, Gemini is on standby to help with just about anything, and your conversations

can be saved to your Google account to review later.

Siri is still the best solution for iPhone users for simple tasks and you can’t summon Gemini with just your voice. But adding those widgets to the iPhone is a game changer for when you need more than Siri will do.

