Google Lens and collectibles | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Everyone collected something as a kid and to find out how much they are worth, you could gather it up to take to an expert. Or, grab your smartphone and an app you probably already have– the Google app.

When you open it up, you’ll see the Google Lens option near the search bar. Frame up your baseball card, Barbie Doll, or whatever. Then, Google searches and finds all the places the item is found online, including listings on eBay.

How many of us thought we’d retire from our Beanie Baby collection? Google Lens and eBay shows that they’re not actually worth as much as we hoped.

If you like to shop thrift stores and estate sales, Google Lens is a must-have to find information on items quickly.

This isn’t a sure-fire way to put a value on an item, since it greatly depends on the condition. It is a good way to get some idea of items you might want to get graded by a professional, and it’s fun to see.