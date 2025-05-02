Graduation gift ideas | What the Tech?

If you're looking for gifts for graduates this time of year, there's tech that can help them after school is out.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you’re looking for gifts for graduates this time of year, there’s tech that can help them after school is out.

Jamey Tucker has some practical gadgets that will put gift cards at the bottom of your shopping list.

Today’s graduates are heading into a high-tech world, whether they’re continuing school or stepping into the so-called “real world.” So why not send them off with gear that gives them a head start?

Let’s be honest, their old school backpack has seen better days. A modern pack like the Peak Design Everyday Backpack is a serious upgrade. It’s built for students and young professionals, with side access zippers so you can grab gear without taking it off. There’s a padded sleeve for a laptop or tablet, and the magnetic straps snap neatly out of the way when it’s time to unpack.

For times when a full-size laptop feels like overkill, the iPad Pro is a powerful and portable alternative. Paired with a keyboard, it can replace a laptop for note-taking, video calls, editing projects, you name it.

If they’re working in tight dorm rooms or coffee shops, a portable second monitor like the ViewSonic adds valuable screen space. Some connect by USB, others work wirelessly. Just plug the transmitter into a laptop. They’re thin, lightweight, and easy to carry in a backpack. They also work with tablets and phones.

To make their new space feel a little more like home, consider a Google Pixel Tablet. It’s a smart assistant, alarm clock, digital photo frame, calendar, music speaker, and even a TV screen. They can set reminders, check the weather, stream YouTube, or video call home — all hands-free. Basically, it’s a personal assistant that doesn’t eat your food or borrow your stuff.

These tech gifts aren’t just flashy, they’re practical, thoughtful, and designed to help grads in their next adventure.