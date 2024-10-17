Halloween decorations tech | What the Tech?

As technology has advanced, so have decorations, and Jamey Tucker shows you a few that may have you jumping even if you were the one who installed it!

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — We’re a couple of weeks away from Halloween and more decorations are being put up but there is a way to decorate using tech.

Digital decorations cost little in time and money. What are digital decorations? Check out these:

People, monsters, or zombies trying to break out of the house. Cartoon characters dancing in a window or on the garage door. Or so scary and realistic that someone might call the police. You may have seen them on TikTok or YouTube. Have you ever wondered how they do that? It’s easier than you might think.

First, you need a digital projector which you can find for $30-$50 online. It doesn’t need to be HD but if you spend a little more, you can use it to show movies outside.

Then, pick up a $2 shower curtain liner from a discount store.

Next, you’ll need the digital video file. Many are available online. I found these at Atmos FX. They start at $15, and the video includes sound. Put the file on a USB drive and plug it into the projector at the curtain.

The result: A fun or scary decoration that takes minutes to set up, and costs less than an inflatable. Some animations are for walls and garage doors. This one brings pumpkins to life with songs. And my favorite, a woman fighting off a serial killer.

You decide how scary or fun you want it with your Halloween decorations tech.

And there are digital animated files to decorate for Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years Eve.

