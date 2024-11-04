Headspace | What the Tech? App of the Day

There are all sorts of meditation and relaxation apps out there but this app promises to specifically provide relief from worries about the election.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — There are all sorts of meditation and relaxation apps out there but Headspace specifically targets election-induced stress.

Headspace is one of the most respected meditation apps in the app stores. There are meditation practices for beginners and specific practices to target whatever is causing anxiety.

Headspace has introduced a series of meditative sessions to specifically target stress caused by the election. Titled “Politics without Panic,” Headspace features mediation for feeling overwhelmed, information overload, calming election anxiety, and other stressors.

Led by licensed counselors, these 3-10 minute exercises guide users to relax, breathe, and wash away what they feel when they watch election coverage, listen to talk radio, or browse social media.

There are sleep sounds, and one-on-one mental health support. Headspace is a free app but requires a subscription which is $70 a year. But it does offer a free 7-day trial which will get you through the election.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.