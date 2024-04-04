Home safety gadgets | What the Tech?

Home repairs can often be difficult and expensive so here are a few gadgets that can help you avoid that.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Home repairs can be difficult and expensive and hard to discover but home safety gadgets can help alleviate those issues.

If you’ve ever had a water heater or pipe burst, you know it can cause thousands of dollars in damages before you even know what’s happened. Many people are talking about these small leak detectors that are about $30.

Govee makes one that comes with a sensor and a gateway that connects to the sensor over Bluetooth and WiFi.

An app guides you through the simple setup process. Then, just place the sensor where you want it to watch, or feel for leaks.

When the sensor detected the water, it let out a loud alarm that you could hear from another room. But if you’re putting it somewhere, like beside a water heater in the basement, the Govee app sends a text alert as well as one over email. So even if you can’t hear the alarm, and even if you’re not home, the gadget will still warn you.

Radon is a dangerous gas that leads to cancer. It comes from the ground and is impossible to detect without a radon detector.

The Corentium radon detector from AirThings can help.

Over a few days, it detected a radon level of over 6 and it says anything over 4 should be looked at by a professional. After installing a home remediation system, the Airthings detector showed the average level of radon had dropped to just .2 within a few days.

Online, the Corentium home radon detector costs about $180 and the Govee leak detector was about $25. These home safety gadgets are a small price to pay for peace of mind.

