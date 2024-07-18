How to choose the right computer mouse | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Sitting at a computer for hours every day is tiring but you can make it a little better just by knowing how to choose the right mouse.

Back pain, sore muscles, shoulder and wrist pain… It can all be tied back to the mouse you use. In doing research on this I found many doctors call these ailments “mouse shoulder”, “mouse arm”, and “mouse hands.” Using a computer mouse for hours in an incorrect position can cause pain in those joints.

The folks at Logitech recommend an ergonomic setup. Where your knees and elbows are at a 90-degree angle and the top of the monitor is at eye level. Although, this isn’t always possible. After testing this out myself, I then found the style of mouse makes a big difference. And the subtle variations are quite noticeable when compared side-by-side.

Flat mice like Apple’s Magic Mouse keeps the hand in a natural position if your desk is higher but the elbow rests on the desk. The wrist sits flatly on the desk.

Watch the wrist as I use a traditional mouse. It turns slightly but causes my shoulder and elbow to rotate. All of those small muscles are at a different angle now.

Now, switching to a taller ergonomic mouse, my wrist angles up, as if I’m starting to wave at someone. Notice though this mouse places my thumb in a more natural angle than flat on the desk.

The latest mouse technology are these upright mice. I was skeptical of these but they place your hands in a much more natural position and seem to take stress off my shoulder and elbow since they don’t rotate to hold the mouse. My hand, wrist, elbow, and shoulder are all in line.

Like you’re shaking hands with someone.

There’s no perfect mouse for everyone and you may need to try a couple of them. Also, most people purchase a mouse and use it for years. If you frequently find yourself with pain in your shoulder, elbow, or wrist, a new mouse might be the solution.

