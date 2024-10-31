How to use Apple Intelligence for photos | What the Tech?

Apple Intelligence claims to add all sorts of features, including for photos, to make your life easier, but how do they work?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — People with the latest iPhone will soon be able to update their phone to get Apple Intelligence, which you can use for your photos.

How does it work?

If you have a barrage of photos and videos in your camera roll, Apple Intelligence is supposed to make it easier to manage. As always, Android fans aren’t going to be impressed. They’ve had something similar for years.

Like in Google Photos, Apple users can finally search in natural language for an image you’re looking for.

Creating a video yourself is time-consuming. Apple Intelligence will do it for you. Swipe your photo library and choose Memories. Then describe what you want to create. It searches through your library looking for matches and creates a music video for you. It even synced photos and videos of sunsets and sunrises with the lyrics in the song.

In photos, you can clean up, or erase things in the background. Tap on the clean-up button, then swipe over what you want removed.

Again, Android users have had this for some time, but I’ve found Apple Intelligence does it a little bit better. This photo of my friends at Disney was great except for that tree in the background. Swipe over it, tap the button and it vanishes. It’s not always perfect but it is more times than not.

Apple isn’t finished with AI, new features that create custom images will be released in a few months.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.