Hydration apps | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — As temperatures rise, it’s important to stay hydrated but how about a reminder from a hydration app or apps during the day?

Water Llama is a simple water-tracking app for the iPhone and Apple Watch. Based on your age, gender, and weight, Water Llama calculates how many ounces of water you need. When you drink any beverage, you log it in the app and Water Llama is able to track your hydration. A glass of water has a hydration level of 100%. Milk has roughly 30% more.

The app sends reminders to your phone and Apple Watch to drink enough to stay on track for the day. It is iPhone only.

For Android, there’s Water Minder. It works very much like Water Llama. Reminders, a tool to log every glass or bottle of any liquids. You’ll also earn awards for sticking to the goal, and it’ll adjust the water goal to the weather. If it’s extremely hot, the goal is raised.

Water Minder also works with iPhone and the Apple Watch. Both apps are rated highly in the app stores. Both will connect to other health tracking apps and both have features that are free.

They both also offer free trials for all of their premium features. Stay hydrated with these hydration apps!

