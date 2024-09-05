Important for iOS 18 update | What the Tech?

If you have an iPhone and a friend with an Android device, you know when you send them video or photos, it looks terrible. The latest iPhone update, iOS 18, is going to change that.

The latest iPhone update, iOS 18, is going to change that.

Videos often look pixelated and don’t fill the screen. The reason is that Apple uses iMessage and Android relies on standard SMS or MMS.

Google has been pushing Apple to use something called RCS, or Rich Communication Services. Apple is adopting it in iOS 18.

How does that show up now? It shows up great. It’s clear, crisp.

Once an iPhone is updated to iOS 18, you’ll go to settings, the messaging app, and turn on RCS. It will also remedy other issues such as broken group chats.

You’re still going to have those green bubbles. Apple says that’s so iPhone users know if they’re texting someone on the Android platform and who’s messaging system is not as secure as Apple’s iMessage system.

