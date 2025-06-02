Instapaper | What the Tech? App of the Day

Instapaper is a way to bookmark things online to read later and could come in handy if you use one popular smartphone app that is soon disappearing.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — We all run across articles or blog posts we want to read later and, if you haven’t used a read-it-later app before, it’s worth trying.

Since 2008, Pocket has been the go-to app for that but it’s shutting down this summer. One of the best alternatives is Instapaper, which works much the same way. Here is how it works:

Find something online you want to save, hit the share button and select Instapaper. When you’re ready to read, open the app. Your most recent saves are right at the top. What’s great is that it works across all your devices – iPhone, tablet, Android or computer – so everything stays synced.

You can even save YouTube videos to watch later. Just click the browser extension and it’s in your Instapaper feed.

It also cleans up the reading experience, removing ads, sidebars and clutter. If you don’t have time to read it yourself, Instapaper can read the article out loud. It works on iPhone, Android, desktop browsers and even the Kindle – and it’s free for unlimited saves.

If you’ve been using Pocket, there’s even a tool to import all your saved links into Instapaper so

you don’t lose a thing. It’s not only a good substitute. It might be even better.

