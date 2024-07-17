iOS 18 | What the Tech?

iOS 18 is coming soon! Here is what is new with it.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you have an iPhone, Apple’s new operating system, iOS 18, is about to make that look a lot different.

The full version of iOS 18 will come out in the fall but the beta version of is now available for iPhone users who can’t wait that long. And it’s got some great new features.

The one I’m most excited about is Photos. The library is more organized so it’s easier to find what you’re looking for. iOS 18 will create movies. Choose a person, a time frame, or a vacation. Choose what you want and tap “movie”. iOS adds your music and edits transitions to match the beats.

Control panel is more customizable. Adding pages and groups you want to access quickly by swiping down from the top corner of the screen.

You can personalize your home screen. Change the color of the icons, and their size. You can also put the icons where you want them.

The flashlight also gets an update, allowing you to zoom in tight, or wide.

If you have an iPhone with the action button on the side, you have more options. Use it to mute of course, turn on a focus mode, trigger a shortcut or recognize music with Shazam.

Who can update? Anyone with an iPhone Xs and newer. You just need to be in Apple’s Beta program which anyone can join by going to beta.apple.com.

Should you update though? It isn’t for everyone. While this particular beta version has been in testing by developers for the past month, it may still have some bugs causing some apps to crash.

If you want to install it anyway, you should backup your phone first. Then choose update after you join the program.

If you’re uneasy about downloading an operating system still being tested, you can wait until all the bugs are ironed out. iOS 18 will be released in September.

