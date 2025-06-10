iOS 26 | What the Tech?

Jamey Tucker breaks down the changes coming with Apple's new operating system.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — If you are an iPhone user, Apple just unveiled a new operating system that will change the way you use it.

One change Apple made with this new iOS update is how they name it. It’s always been a little confusing to remember which version we’re on. From now on, the number will match the year, so this year’s update is iOS 26.

One of the biggest changes is the design. Apple calls it Liquid Glass. It is not a new screen material but a visual refresh with translucent layers and more depth. It makes your iPhone feel more immersive and even a little three-dimensional. You will notice it in Control Center, Safari and your home and lock screens.

iOS 26 also brings smarter AI. One standout feature is live translation for FaceTime, text and even phone calls. It happens in real time, right on your device.

Another helpful upgrade is Visual Intelligence. See a product in a photo or online? Your iPhone can identify it and show you where to buy it, using built-in AI tools.

The Messages app gets a few updates too. You can now add a poll inside group chats, which is good for a group of friends planning dinner or a show.

Phone calls get smarter. When a call from an unknown number comes in, your phone will not ring until the caller says who they are. And if you are put on hold, your iPhone will mute the music and let you know when someone picks up again.

When can you get iOS 26? Developers can download a beta version now. The public beta will be out next month and everyone can download it this fall.

