iPhone shortcuts | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Smartphones, like the iPhone, already make our lives easier but knowing a trick or shortcut or two can save you a lot of time.

If you haven’t used them before, Apple Shortcuts has its own app. Inside this app are free tools to make things easier. Open the shortcuts app and tap on Gallery to see dozens of recommendations. We’ll scroll down to see “Photography” shortcuts, and select and add “Air Drop Photos.”

Any time you tap the shortcut, you’ll be asked to select the photos to share. Pick the ones you want. Then, select “Air Drop.” Nearby friends who have iPhones will show up here and then just tap “Share” to send the pictures to their phone. If they don’t have an iPhone, you can share through Facebook Messenger, email and WhatsApp.

Another Shortcut you may find helpful is “Where was this taken?” Once installed, tap the shortcut and select any photo from the camera roll. The shortcut will show you precisely where it was taken. It’ll even give you driving directions.

To make it even easier, you can add a widget for the shortcuts. Scroll right from the home screen, then down to “edit,” then the plus sign at the top and look for “Shortcuts.” Now, all you have to do is tap on the shortcut you want to use on your iPhone.

Some shortcuts require a little scripting and can be difficult to use. But these only require installing the shortcut and then tapping on it.

The next time you’re taking a “we-fie”, or group shot with your phone, you’ll be extremely happy you have it installed.

