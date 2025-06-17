Is public Wi-Fi safe? | What the Tech?

What should or shouldn't you do on public Wi-Fi? Here's the dish.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Most public places offer free Wi-Fi but is it safe? Here is what is safe, what’s not and how to protect yourself.

Before using free Wi-Fi, make sure it’s the legitimate network. In an airport, never trust a network called “Free Airport Wi-Fi.” Instead, ask someone who works there for the name of the official network. Hackers often set up fake networks to intercept traffic.

Look for secure networks. If it is, it should say so. If there are no secure networks, use your data plan. Most plans now offer plenty of data each month without needing to upgrade the plan.

It’s probably safe to use free Wi-Fi for some things. It isn’t safe for things like banking or paying bills. Never log on to your bank or credit card accounts in an airport.

If you’re browsing the web, make sure the site you are visiting is encrypted by looking at the

icon next to the search bar. Look for secure or sometimes it’ll have “https” or a lock icon.

If you get a pop-up while on public Wi-Fi, do not accept it. Hackers are known to use this tactic to

log on to someone’s phone or computer.

And of course, don’t click on any links in a suspicious email but you should avoid that even at home.

Finally, if you’re frequently using public Wi-Fi, you need a VPN that encrypts any traffic between your device and the Wi-Fi router.

Public Wi-Fi may be more secure than it used to be but it’s still not fully safe. A good rule of thumb is if you wouldn’t say it out loud in a crowded room, don’t send it through an open network.

