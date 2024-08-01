Kids Online Safety Act | What the Tech?

The Kids Online Safety Act is designed to protect kids and teens online but some believe it could have unintended consequences.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — A bill designed to protect kids and teens online is making its way through Congress but some believe it could have unintended consequences.

The Kids Online Safety Act would force social media and tech companies to take responsibility for keeping kids safe online. Some feel it will change the internet for everyone.

It basically imposes upon social media companies what is called a “duty of care” when it comes to minors under the age of 17 on their platforms.

Stephen Kent is a dad and consumer advocate. He tells me that while Congress might have good intentions to protect kids, the way it is written, both sides could use the law to censor content they oppose.

“We have no clear definition across society and in different communities about what constitutes harmful content online,” Kent said.

For example, he says that some will say LGBTQ imagery and messages are harmful. He also says others argue religious and pro-life imagery and messages are harmful.

“They all want the power to censor content that they find personally threatening,” Kent said.

Kent says It’s purposely vague and will lead to social media platforms dodging anything anyone could find offensive.

“Social media companies don’t know what they are supposed to censor and so they will censor too much. They will go over the top in censoring certain kinds of content, anything they think could them in trouble with the law,” Kent said.

Since there’s only one internet, for kids and adults. Kent believes will lead to the social media channels blocking some of what you want to post.

Because if they were to do too little, they’d find themselves in violation.

Only three Senate members voted no on the legislation which is almost unheard of in an election year. It goes now to the House which is on a break until September.

