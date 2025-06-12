Life-saving help for seniors from Amazon Alexa | What the Tech?

Alexa, one of the most popular voice assistants in the U.S., can be used to connect seniors to life-saving help when they need it most.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Alexa, one of the most popular voice assistants in the U.S., can be used to connect seniors to life-saving help when they need it most.

Alexa can call 911 but only if you subscribe to Alexa Emergency Assist. That’s a paid add-on that costs about $6 a month but there’s a workaround that doesn’t cost anything.

You can add contacts to the Alexa app, like family members and close neighbors. Then, if something happens, just say, “Alexa, call the contact name,” and they can call 9-1-1 for you.

Another helpful feature is called “Drop In.” Think of it like a wide intercom network. Someone can say “Alexa, drop in on all devices”. Then, anyone with a connected device will hear what’s going on, even if they’re not in the same house, as long as they’re logged into the same Amazon account.

Siri will call 911 if you say something like “Call 911” or “I need help.” Provided, of course, they do have their phone close to them and it is unlocked.

Alexa is not a replacement for a phone or a medical alert system. Without the Emergency Assist subscription, it cannot call emergency services directly. It’s important to add trusted names and numbers to your contacts and check it out ahead of time to make sure it works.

