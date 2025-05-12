Meta AI | What the Tech? App of the Day

Meta AI sounds like another version of ChatGPT, but Meta AI is built into apps you're already using.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — It’s the AI app nobody asked for, but it might be the one you use. Meta AI sounds like another version of ChatGPT, but Meta AI is built into apps you’re already using. That means it already knows what you like, what you post, and what you stop scrolling to see.

The interface is familiar if you use any AI platform. It’s just a box where you ask a question, but it’s deeply connected to your digital life. Whether you want it to be or not. It’s especially good at generating images. ChatGPT is slow, unless you pay. Meta AI is fast.

The social nature of Meta AI sets itself apart. A “Discover” tab reveals an Instagram-type feed of what others are doing with the app. This is great if you’re not sure what to ask. There’s also a voice option so you can talk to Meta AI naturally, like a real-life assistant.

You can create a virtual version of yourself to answer Instagram comments automatically. A digital doppelgänger.

Meta is free for iPhone and Android and you can use it on the Meta AI website. Everything is tied into all of the other Meta apps you’re using. It may not have the hype of ChatGPT, but it’s already part of the apps you use every day.