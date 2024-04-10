Meta sunglasses | What the Tech?

Jamey Tucker shows you new sunglasses that connect to Meta, record video and do a variety of tasks.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — A pair of Meta sunglasses is the latest in new technology changing how we do so many every day things, like videos, photos and calls.

New RayBan Meta sunglasses allow you to listen to music and take phone calls hands-free exceptionally well. Audio quality for music and calls are great and you can ask Meta to place calls to your contacts – and through Facebook Messenger and What’s App.

What sets the Meta glasses apart is a camera and artificial intelligence. The camera is 12 megapixels and records video. There are five microphones to pick up audio. It’ll take photos and videos by either tapping this button or by asking Meta to “record video.”

The glasses can take photos and adjust to sun and shade. You can also go live on Facebook.

The most impressive bit of the Meta glasses is the AI built-in. Ask “Meta, what am I looking at?” It takes a photo and searches the internet for a similar image.

Also, if you’re worried about someone secretly recording video, a light illuminates when the glasses are recording.

