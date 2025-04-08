Microsoft Windows 10 warning | What the Tech?

If you have used the same Windows PC for years, Microsoft is urging a quarter billion users to stop using them.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – Millions of people take pride in using the same PC for over a decade. It saves money by not having to buy a new computer.

While the PC you use for everyday purposes may still work, Microsoft says, you need to recycle it.

Microsoft sent out an email to people still using Windows 10, saying Microsoft will no longer support the operating system after Oct. 14. That means no updates, no technical assistance, and most importantly, no security fixes.

Microsoft also says if it doesn’t run Windows 11, or it can’t, you should trade it in or recycle it. To find out if your PC is using Windows 11 or if it will, go to settings.

If your computer doesn’t work with Windows 11, you can recycle it. There are recycling centers scattered across the United States, run by nonprofits that remove the valuable components and sells them to fund their organization.

Some businesses will accept old computers as a trade in. Depending on the machine, you may get store credit towards a new Windows 11 PC.

The danger of continuing to use a Windows 10 machine is that hackers will target them for malware that steals information or will lock the computer until the owner pays a ransom.

If you’re shopping for a used PC on Marketplace or Craigslist, make sure it will run Windows 11 before buying it.