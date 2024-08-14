Modern TV antennas | What the Tech?

TV antennas seem like a thing of the past but modern ones give you a cheap way to access a variety of content.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Since the pandemic, antennas have apparently been making a comeback for people to get a signal from local TV stations but there are some scams.

There are a couple of things you should know before shopping for a TV antenna. They’re all HD antennas. Even old rabbit ears that picked up UHF channels in the 70s will capture HD signals. but some are better than others.

While old antennas still work, new antennas are optimized for digital signals. This old antenna picks up 17 local channels. This new version picks up 66 from the same spot on the TV stand.

Antennas tune in to TV station towers they can “see”. The signal is ‘line of sight’ so for the best results, place the antenna near a window. Antennasdirect.com has a reception tool and an app on its website. Enter your zip code to see where each TV tower is located and which antenna will work best for your home.

Be aware that some of the antenna ads are blatantly false. This one says it’ll pick up stations from 620 miles away, this one says 1000. That’s impossible due simply to the curvature of the earth.

Some ads claim to pick up cable channels like ESPN, CNN, and HBO which are not available through the air. Ignore bold and inaccurate claims on Amazon listings and look for a reputable company.

Why have a TV antenna? The channels are free and you might tune into 100 channels or more.

The most important reason to have an antenna is for the ability to get emergency information and weather warnings if your internet goes out. And it’s inexpensive technology. You can pick up a good antenna and get all this stuff for about what you pay for a one-month premium Netflix subscription. And they’re great for camping and tailgating.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.