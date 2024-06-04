More Father’s Day gift gadgets | What the Tech?

If your dad likes tech, here are some gift ideas for Father's Day.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Father’s Day is less than two weeks away – June 16 – and if you haven’t come up with the perfect gift, we’ve got you covered.

Here are some tech gadgets that could save your dad in the long run.

The Dimo is an OBD 2 scanner to diagnose problems with a vehicle. You’ve seen professionals plug one of these in when servicing your car to find the reason a check engine light came on. By having one of his own, he can turn off the light himself if it’s nothing serious, saving him around $100 to get someone else to do it.

The Dimo also tracks the car’s performance and pays out cryptocurrency by sharing that information with the carmaker. Every mile he drives earns points or tokens that are redeemable in cash.

A dash camera is a good investment as many insurance companies now accept video recordings in any claims. If someone hits your car, you have proof it wasn’t your fault. It starts recording from front and back-facing cameras when the car moves. That can even be if someone bangs into your car in a parking lot.

And if neither of those floats his boat, how about a television in a suitcase? The LG StanbyME is a rollable 27″ portable TV with a built-in battery to take anywhere. Kind of an Inspector Gadget type thing. It’s on the market now for $900. Bet he’ll be the only dad at the tailgate party with something like this.

Check for sales on any electronics. Retailers generally put techie things on sale for Father’s Day. This is further proof that dads love new gadgets.

