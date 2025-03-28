More iPhone secrets | What the Tech?

Here are some more things you maybe didn't know you could do with your iPhone.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Certain iPhone features make things easy if you are vision- or hearing-impaired, but they can be useful for everyone.

Like, controlling the phone with your eyes. It’s called Eye Tracking.

When you first turn it on, the iPhone will ask you to follow a dot around the screen. Once calibrated, you can simply look at what you want to select.

The accessibility option “Back Tap” is in accessibility and Touch. You can set it to open the camera, flashlight, calculate a tip, just by tapping the back of the phone. You can also recognize songs using Shazam. Now, if I’m watching a movie and hear a song I like, you just tap the back of the phone twice to have the song recognized and saved to Apple Music.

For folks who have trouble seeing what they type, go to keyboards and typing and toggle on “Hover Typing”. This turns on a second line of text that’s easier to see. You can place the text box at the top of the screen or over the text box. It makes a difference.

To use Live Listen, you’ll need Apple Airpods. Say you’re in a meeting or event and you have to step outside. Leave your phone behind and you can listen through the phone’s microphone while you’re away. You can also use this as a way to monitor the kids when you’re in another room. This one’s kind of sneaky and some people might want to use it to see if someone’s talking smack about you when you’re out of the room.

I’ve found it helpful where it’s hard to understand what the person is saying, just place the phone close to them, and you can hear what they’re saying more clearly through. But again you’ll need the Apple AirPods.

