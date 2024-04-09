Mother’s Day gift idea | What the Tech?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Mother’s Day is May 12, and if you find yourself always giving mom gift cards or flowers, we have a better gift idea.

Photos, family film reels, videotapes. Take these family memories and turn this idea into a Mother’s Day gift she’ll cherish.

For video tapes, the Pinnacle Dazzle rerecords those memories to store on a computer. The Dazzle connects a VCR to any computer. The included software captures the video as it plays and saves it as a computer file. You can capture other tape formats but you’ll need something to play them on such as an old camera.

For old films, as the film plays, the Wolverine Film Converter captures each frame and stitches them together to create a video that’s saved on an SD card. It’s best to upload any video you capture from VHS tapes or film strips to YouTube. There, you can also add music and share the links with your family members.

Dust off old photo albums. You can take pictures of pictures, but use the Google Photo Scan app. That detects the corners and removes any glare. The photos are saved in Google Photos. You can either print it, create a photo album, or use it in a digital picture frame.

Once you have the photos and videos on the computer, you can display them on an Heirloom Videobook that holds up to 20 minutes of video and begins playing when she opens the cover.

It takes some time to convert memories to something she can see today. But it’ll be worth every second you spend on it.

