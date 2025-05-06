Mother’s Day gift ideas | What the Tech?

This Mother's Day, why not give your mom a gift that's thoughtful and useful, even if she doesn't think she likes tech gadgets?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — She’s been your biggest supporter since day one. So this Mother’s Day, why not give her a gift that’s thoughtful and useful, even if she doesn’t think she likes tech gadgets?

For moms who scroll TikTok or Instagram, check this out: a Bluetooth scrolling ring. She can scroll with a tap of her finger, no more swiping with two hands. It’s perfect for scrolling on the treadmill or flipping pages in the Kindle app. It even works to pause videos or skip songs.

There’s also the clip-on “Oh Snap!” phone grips. They’re super thin, magnetic, move from one device to another, and still work with wireless charging.

If Mom’s earbuds are more than a few years old, an upgrade will blow her away. You can’t go wrong with Apple AirPods. They’re great, but I recommend Bose QuietComfort Earbuds. They have amazing sound, and long battery life.

For moms who want to hear what’s going on around them, there’s the Shokz open-ear earbuds. It has great sound, without shutting out the world.

No happy mom should have to drink cold coffee. Smart mugs, like Ember, recharge on a coaster and keep drinks warm for over an hour.

Finally, there’s the Anker portable power bank that has 165 watts of charging power enough for her phone, tablet, laptop, and earbuds—at the same time. It even has a retractable cable so she never has to hunt for a cord.

So whether you want to spend $20 or up to $200, there’s a tech gadget for every mom.