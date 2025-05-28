New Google features | What the Tech?

We've all searched for something on Google and gotten pages and pages of results. It's worked fine for years, but now Google and AI are changing everything we've ever known about searching.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — We’ve all searched for something on Google and gotten pages and pages of results. It’s worked fine for years, but now Google and AI are changing everything we’ve ever known about searching.

At its I/O event, Google highlighted its virtual assistant Gemini and all the new things it can do. From helping you find a place to eat, writing an email, or shopping online, Gemini is more powerful than Siri or Alexa.

“Hopefully, just be that personal assistant to make everyday life that much easier,” said Christina Basillo with Google.

Basillo says instead of just typing in “restaurants in a city,” AI Mode acts more like a personal assistant.

“We have agents that can call the restaurant for you, do the booking and put that reservation on your calendar,” Basillo said.

Shopping online is also getting smarter. You’ll be able to share a photo with Gemini and search for a sweater or dress.

“And put that cardigan or dress on you in your size, so you get a better idea of whether it’ll fit and match your style,” Basillo said.

In Google Meet, you’ll be able to chat live with someone speaking another language. You’ll both hear what the other is saying without sounding like a robot.

Gemini’s live voice feature can describe what you’re seeing in real time. I tried it out with a volleyball. It recognized the brand and took me right to the website where I could order one.

Google also unveiled smart glasses that do all of that and take photos and videos. They’re not available yet, but many of the other features are already live on Android and iPhones. If you don’t see them, update the Gemini App.