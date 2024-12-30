Northern lights could be visible in upper fringes of the US this New Year’s Eve

NEW YORK (AP) — There’s a chance solar storms may bring northern lights to several northern U.S states just in time for the new year.

The sun expelled a burst of plasma Sunday that’s hurtling toward Earth and is expected to arrive sometime Monday, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Once it arrives, it may spark colorful auroras Monday and Tuesday nights in Washington, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New Hampshire, Vermont and Maine. Parts of Oregon, Idaho, Wyoming, Iowa and New York may also get a piece of the view.

The early morning hours on Tuesday while it’s still dark should have the best chance of producing a light show, NOAA space weather forecaster Shawn Dahl said.

To spy the spectacle, wait for clear skies to get dark and then go outside, ideally away from bright city lights. Taking a picture with a smartphone camera may also reveal hints of the aurora that aren’t visible to the naked eye.

The sun is at the maximum phase of its 11-year cycle, making solar surges and northern lights more frequent.

The active period is expected to last for at least another year, though scientists won’t know when solar activity peaked until months after the fact.

NOAA is monitoring this week’s solar storms for possible minor disruptions to high-frequency radio communications, which are used by airlines and amateur radio operators.

In May, NOAA issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning — it was the strongest storm in more than two decades, producing light displays across the Northern Hemisphere. And in October, a powerful solar storm dazzled skygazers far from the Arctic Circle when auroras appeared in unexpected places, including Germany, the United Kingdom, New England and New York City.

