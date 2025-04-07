One Year | What the Tech? App of the Day

We know time flies, and there's an app that just might make us all appreciate how precious time is.

One Year is an iPhone app where each day of the year is represented by a dot, or hand-drawn plant or animal. Every day, another image appears, counting down what’s left in the year.

It’s maybe the simplest app you’ve ever seen. There are no pop-ups, no settings, and no options to change anything – just a new image every day.

Got a project you want to start by the end of the year? One Year just might motivate you to get started.

The countdown app is best used as a widget on the home screen, where a glance you see how many days have passed and how many are left. It just might get you moving.

The app is free for three of these days. After that, it’s $15 for a lifetime of reminders that everyday matters.