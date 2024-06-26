Perplexity search engine | What the Tech?

Many search engines have tried to stand up to Google but this one has $1 billion behind it and is gaining momentum.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — When you search for something online, you likely use Google but the Perplexity search engine is billing itself as a “Google killer.”

Perplexity has a lot going for it too. There is around $1 billion invested in the search engine. They also tout how they use AI to give you more concise results.

So search for something like you would ask a person. “Why is it hot in the summer and cold in the winter?” Perplexity searches the internet using those languages and returns an answer. Just like if you asked a super smart person to explain it.

Search the same question in Google, and you’ll get answers, but mostly links to websites and articles.

Using Perplexity to search a myriad of questions, from help buying an electric guitar to the best cooking oils. Each time, the results explained the answer to my search and cited a few websites, including related discussions on Reddit.

The paid version of Perplexity finds or creates images to go along with the results, and rewrites the content, adds artwork, and my name and photo for a blog post.

Perplexity may not be a Google killer, but I found in some situations, it’s a lot easier to quickly get the results you’re looking for in language you can understand.

