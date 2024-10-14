Pi | What the Tech? App of the Day

Pi can help you with various tasks... or even be your friend?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — AI is part of our lives now and it’s taking over many tasks and assignments, plus wanting to be your friend.

This AI app, “Pi”, short for “personal assistant”, is making some waves for its way of adding a more personal touch to generative AI. And I’ll warn you, some people will find this app very weird. It wants to be your friend.

Pi is more human than other AI apps.

J: “Hey Pi, whatcha doing?”

Pi: “Oh, you know? Hanging out in the cloud. The usual. Anything on your plate today?”

You choose the voice you want to interact with and they’re available 24/7. Developed by the company “Inflection”, Pi is designed not just for Q and A, but to be a daily companion, available to answer any questions, be supportive, or just chat.

Pi’s conversational abilities give you the sense you’re talking with a real person over the phone. Ask for recipes, help with a project, or…just chat like you’re talking to a friend. As Pi learns more about you, the conversations will become even more natural. Like you’re talking to a genuine person.

Pi is an app for the iPhone, Android devices and the computer. It is also free, but it’s possible that there will be a paid subscription in the future. if you’re looking for a more personal AI tool, this app is your friend you might want to check it out.

