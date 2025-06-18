Preparing for expanded Amazon Prime Days | What the Tech?

Amazon is expanding Prime Day this year, as it will now stretch from July 8-11, but you may want to start shopping now.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Amazon is expanding Prime Day this year, as it will now stretch from July 8-11, but you may want to start shopping now.

Why? Two reasons:

To keep from buying things you don’t need To find out if the deals are actually good deals

Add items you’re interested in to a shopping cart or wish list. Amazon’s new AI bot Rufus will notify you if it goes on sale. Just ask the bot in the question box. You’ll get a notification when it drops a certain percentage, or your price target.

Be skeptical of flashy discounts. If you see something marked “80% off,” it might not be a real deal.

Some sellers raise prices before Prime Day just to drop them during the sale and make it look like a big discount. There’s a free app called Keepa that shows the price history of almost every product on Amazon. You’ll see whether the current sale price is really a bargain, or just clever marketing.

Another tool is CamelCamelCamel.com. You don’t have to download anything. Just paste in an Amazon link and it’ll show you how low the price has gone in the past. This Magic Bullet blender is on sale now for $38. It sounds like a good deal but CamelCamelCamel shows it was under $25 last October.

If you’re using the Amazon app, turn on notifications. Early deals start dropping about a week before Prime Day. Be cautious with unfamiliar brands, though. Some sellers pay a few hundred dollars to be featured as a “Lightning Deal” but that doesn’t mean the product is great.

Always check the reviews. With a little homework, you’ll land the best deals — and skip the stuff you don’t really need.

