Protect your online order | What the Tech?

Porch pirates are a problem, so how do you protect your online orders?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Amazon Prime Day deals run through Wednesday which means millions of packages will go out so you have to protect your online order.

36% of Americans say they’ve had a package stolen by so-called “porch pirates.” Police tell me thieves are known to follow drivers through neighborhoods, wait until they see a delivery being made, and then rush to the door and steal the packages before the homeowner can answer the door.

You can lessen your chances of being a victim while you’re shopping. Specifically, just after you click “proceed to checkout.”

Amazon offers delivery options, the first is picking a delivery date. This is ideal if your house is empty during the day. You can choose a date when someone will be home and have all of your orders delivered on the same day.

Another option is choosing “Key delivery” when the Amazon driver remotely opens your garage door, delivers the packages, and closes the door behind them.

You will need a Ring camera in the garage. Also, you’ll need one of these automatic garage door openers called “My Q” which generally costs about $20.

Amazon deliveries can be left in Amazon Lockers like this one. They’re generally located in a nearby business. When your package arrives, scan the QR code and the locker opens.

Walmart, Best Buy, and Target do not give those options. But you can pick up the orders in stores.

If package theft is a concern in your neighborhood, get a doorbell with a camera and look for one with dual cameras. One points at the street, and a second camera shows what’s on the ground.

The important thing is to get the package off the doorstep shortly after they deliver it to you. If someone steals your package, report it to the police and Amazon.

