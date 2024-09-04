Protecting your Apple ID | What the Tech?

Protecting your ID could protect your security and even your finances.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Parents often let their child borrow or use their iPad for entertainment or the parent gives the child an old phone.

At first glance it makes sense for parents to share their Apple ID with their children. And many do, as it allows the parents to see who their child is texting, control what apps they’re downloading and what they’re buying.

It’s convenient, but a bad idea.

If a child uses their parents Apple ID on their own device, they can see your text messages and content. They can see passwords, payment details. They have access and can accidentally delete photos forever.

And if they share the password with one of their friends, it puts your privacy at risk as anyone with that information might be able to log into your Apple account.

If you’re sharing an Apple ID with anyone, there’s a better and safer option. Let them get their own Apple ID. Children under 13 can’t create their own but you can set one up for them in Family Sharing.

On your iPhone or Mac, go to settings, and look for “family”. Tap this icon at the top of the page, then ‘create child account’ and follow the directions.

Parents can still restrict and monitor what kids can do by setting up Parental Controls. That restricts adult content and requires the kids to ask for permission to purchase something. And when the child turns 13, they can use the Apple ID with or without Parental Controls.

Having their own Apple ID is good for kids and for parents and it reduces the risk of private information from falling into the wrong hands.

