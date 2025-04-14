Radiooooo | What the Tech? App of the Day

There are some unique music apps in the app stores, but none like this one. It's called Radiooooooo.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — A lot of people use Spotify, Amazon or Apple Music to listen to music on their smartphones. But there’s a way to listen to radio stations from any decade across the world.

There are some unique music apps in the app stores, but none like this one. It’s called Radiooooooo.

The app is built by DJs from around the world, it’s a time machine in music history. In the app, you can cruise the globe and drop in on a station, or what was popular on the radio. You can pick a decade to hear what the world sounded like back then.

Imagine yourself on the streets of Cuba in 1960. Songs that can either take you back, or hear for the first time.

It won’t become your daily music app, but it’s a nice trip back in time while you work or vacation in another country.

If you’re looking for something different, it’s a fun time machine for the ears.