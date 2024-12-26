Recycling old gadgets | What the Tech?

When someone gets a new gadget like a phone, computer, tablet, or TV device, what do you do with the old one?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — When someone gets a new gadget like a phone, computer, tablet, or TV device, what do you do with the old one?

It’s easy just to toss it in the trash, but that’s a terrible idea for several reasons. Computers, phones, and TVs contain lead, mercury, and chromium. Toxic materials cause all types of health problems and should not wind up in landfills to pollute the Earth and the air.

Instead, E-waste recycling centers are opening across the country. Some nonprofits recycle electronics for free, removing parts they can sell or to be used again.

You can check with local computer repair shops. Some accept small devices for recycling at no cost. They’ll remove parts that can be resold.

Best Buy and Staples stores have recycle bins for dropping off laptops, phones, chargers, printers, and other small electronics. Just take them to the store. Some items are eligible to be traded in for store credit so check before dropping them off.

Tech for Troops is a nonprofit organization that collects computers, unlocked phones, and tablets to give to veterans who need those devices. Fill a box you have, print out a shipping label, and mail it in. Just make sure you include the charging cables.

For phones, these kiosks are popping up in Walmart stores. It’ll purchase your old phones. You may not get as much as you want, but it’s an easy way to recycle.

If a phone or tablet still works, give it a second life by using it as an E-reader, security camera, or TV remote control.

It gets a little complicated for big screen TVs. Best Buy recycles big screen TVs for a fee.

You might also check with your sanitation service to see if it offers E-waste recycling. Or, if it still works, you might try putting it on Marketplace for free so someone else can use them.