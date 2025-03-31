Remote Chrome access | What the Tech?

It can be frustrating if you need to access your computer while you are on the go but a free tool that can let you access it from anywhere.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — It can be frustrating if you need to access your computer while you are on the go but a free tool that can let you access it from anywhere.

If you use Google’s Chrome browser, you can log onto your computer from a laptop, a tablet or a phone from anywhere in the world. It’s called Chrome Remote Desktop and it can be a life saver.

Here’s how it works:

Chrome Remote Desktop is a browser extension in the Chrome Store. You’ll need to set this up ahead of time on your home computer or find it in the Chrome Store. You’ll set a passcode to use when you want to connect.

When you’re out and need to access your home computer, open the Chrome browser and enter

remotedesktop.google.com/access.

On a phone or tablet, just open the app. You’ll enter the passcode you set up ahead of time.

It’s a little trickier on a smartphone because of the small screen but you can still do everything

you need on your computer no matter where you are.

I can’t tell you how many times this has bailed me out and I haven’t found much of anything you can’t do on your home computer except turn it on.

For more “What the Tech?” stories, click here.