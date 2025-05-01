Safe web browsers | What the Tech?

Most people don't think too much about their web browsers. But in this What the Tech? Jamey Tucker shares why you should if you're concerned about your privacy.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (WHAT THE TECH?) — Most people don’t think too much about their web browsers. But in this What the Tech? Jamey Tucker shares why you should if you’re concerned about your privacy.

We all do it. Visit a website, click “Accept Cookies,” and move on. But what you may not realize is that your web browser plays a big role in how much of your data gets tracked and shared with advertisers.

Google Chrome is the world’s most popular browser. It’s fast, reliable, and works well with Gmail and other Google tools. But it’s also one of the least private. That’s because Google makes most of its money, about 77% of it, from targeted advertising.

Chrome allows third-party cookies that track what you do across the web. Apple Safari is different. Since Apple’s business is selling hardware, not ads, it blocks most third-party trackers by default. That means advertisers get less data about you.

Another solid choice for privacy is Firefox. It’s run by a nonprofit, not an ad company. Firefox blocks hidden trackers and even creates a separate “cookie jar” for each website, so advertisers can’t stitch together your browsing history.

In short, Chrome gives advertisers more access. Safari and Firefox block tracking cookies and stop a technique called fingerprinting, which websites use to identify you, even without cookies.

Chrome and Firefox work on nearly every device, including Windows, Mac, Android, and iPhone. Safari, though, only works on Apple devices.

So if privacy matters to you, switching browsers could make a difference in how much data you give away.